Ajay Devgn shares throwback picture remembering his late father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself with his late father Veeru Devgan. The late stunt director worked on more than 200 Indian films including Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Kranti, Mr. Natwarlal among others.The actor's father died on May 27, 2019 due to shortness of breath which led to cardiac arrest.

On the occasion of Veeru’s birthday, the actor shared a black and white picture which had his father sitting while he is standing behind him. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since."

I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa????. Life hasn’t been the same since. pic.twitter.com/EVEMnwOUnH

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2021

On the work front, Ajay Devgan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi where he will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham. Apart from it, he will be also seen making a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. He is currently shooting for MayDay, which is his directorial. He will also star in Bhuj – The Pride Of India, web series Rudra and Thank God.

