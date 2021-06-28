Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of Brazilian martial art Capoeira training

Vicky Kaushal, on Saturday, took to his Instagram and shared a video of his 6am workout. The actor, who has always been an early riser, was performing the Brazilian martial art Capoeira. Not just performing, he even nailed the martial art with perfection.

The actor was donning a pale blue baggy sleeveless vest along with grey sweatshorts. The actor completed his athleisure look with a pair of grey sneakers and a blue cap. Vicky was seen performing with his gym trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed. The actor is probably preparing for Ashwatthama.

He is undergoing a major transformation from lean to a beefed-up look. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Rise and learn. #Ginga #Capoeira #6am."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will star Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh and YRF's next with Manushi Chhillar.

