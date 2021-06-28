Dior X Travis Scott Is Rocking Paris Fashion Week

Travis Scott is creating quite a stir in Paris – the fashion show presenting his collaboration with Dior (Dior X Travis Scott) was the hottest ticket in town Friday. The clothes were surprisingly sophisticated and varied – some of the suits actually LOOKED like Travis would wear them. There was also some unique chain jewelry. Certainly Dior designer Kim Jones did most of the work, but Travis was well represented. That’s more than you can say for Drake and Justin Bieber – their fashion collections are very ordinary hoodies, t-shirts, and sneakers…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

