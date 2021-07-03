Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki tests negative for COVID-19 and goes into self-quarantine after coming in close contact with positive case

Popular South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who recently wrapped his internationally popular drama Vincezo, is in self-quarantine after coming in close contact with the COVID-19 positive case. The actor tested negative but as a precautionary measure, he has decided to halt his activities and quarantine.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Song Joong Ki's agency History D&C released a statement, that read, "On June 30, an acquaintance of actor Song Joong Ki was informed that they have tested positive for COVID-19, so he cancelled his schedule and underwent pre-emptive testing. Although he tested negative, he was classified as close contact and was ordered to go into self-quarantine. Therefore, we will halt all his scheduled activities and follow the instructions of the disease prevention authorities."

"We ask for your understanding for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best to follow the directions and guidelines from the disease prevention authorities," it concluded.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki has halted the shoot of his upcoming movie Bogotá. The shooting was paused due to the pandemic and it was only recently resumed in Korea on June 21. He is also currently in talks to star in a revenge drama titled Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son.

