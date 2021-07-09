“I believe that Malik became closer to my heart while developing and executing the film, that will remain forever” says director Mahesh Narayanan

Amazon Prime Video in a few days, will launch one of its biggest Malayalam movies – Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the crime drama is produced by Anto Joseph and stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead along with Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, and Joju George in pivotal roles. The narrative of the film journeys through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provide them support to stand up against the corrupt forces, shielding them from their greedy agenda of colluding and encroaching lands illegally for their benefit. With the movie’s premiere just a few days away, the director and star cast are sharing the same excitement levels that the ardent fans are.
Mahesh Narayanan, the director of Malik revealed, "Malik is a grand project, thousands and hundreds of artists and crew have come together to create something which leaves a long-lasting impact. We have aimed to keep the film as close to perfection as possible. Every scene of the movie is exactly what all of us had in mind while we were developing the story of Malik. I believe that Malik became closer to my heart while developing and executing the film, that will remain forever."
Malik is premiering globally on July 15, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
