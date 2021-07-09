Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza recreate Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na dialogue in hilarious way

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are one of the most adorable couples in the B-Town. The couple is quite active on social media and gives us major couple goals. They also make some really hilarious reels on Instagram and keeps up with all the latest trends which are no less than a treat for their fans.

Recently, the couple also made yet another hilarious reel that truly signifies the situation of college students who graduated in 2021. In the video, the couple was sitting beside each other in their living room. The video clip started with Genelia's scene from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na where she was asking 'how did 5 years of College went away in a fraction of time?'

To which Riteish answers 'Reels be beta reels pe' and tagged Genelia while she was making reels on her phone. Seeing this, Genelia gave a really quirky and hilarious reaction and softy hit Riteish on his head.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen in a pivotal role in the film Bachchan Pandey co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film will be released in 2022.

