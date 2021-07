Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is a bundle of talent. Be it her acting, her style – this time, she’s showing off her dance talent.

The actress posted a reel on her Instagram account, where she was seen in purple jogger pants which she adorned with black puma sports bra. She paired with white- yellow sneakers. With hair tied in a ponytail and with subtle makeup she flaunted her fiery dance moves. Grooving on the song ‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat feat. SZA. She captioned the reel “Cut me rubbish”. She danced along with her friend Shazia Samji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in a Telugu comedy film F3.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi steps out in beige bodycon dress with a mini handbag

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results