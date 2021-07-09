Take My Picture, Please!

There’s ONE publicity hungry oddball on every important red carpet! Russian TV personality Elena Lenina makes it a habit to show up at the Cannes Film Festival every year in a crazier look than she had last year! Sometimes she has outrageously big hair and sometimes it’s her whole outfit. The Oscars used to have a B actress that turned up on the red carpet every year in a hideously sexy outfit. Usually she was turned away at the door (after being photographed nonstop) but with all their security, one wonders how she got THAT far. We’re not sure how Elena gets invited to Cannes events each year – she must have friends in high places.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

