Hgtv Darling Christina Can Do No Wrong

We always got the feeling Christina El Moussa got her job hosting HGTV’s Flip or Flop with her husband Tarek El Moussa simply because she happens to be cute. Her voice is grating, and she never seemed like an “expert“ on ANYTHING to do with home remodeling or decor. But she’s lucky – when she divorced Tarek, HGTV kept her on. When she quickly remarried, her NEW husband Ant Anstead shared a series with her. When she divorced him in 2 years, she continued at the network. As Christina Haack, she’s now dating an Austin, Texas realtor, Joshua Hall– is HE destined to get a series with her? It’s complicated. Stay tuned.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Christina and Josh in Tulum, Mexico, about to leap into a swimming hole

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results