Beyoncé pairs Christopher John Rogers floral yellow wide-legged trousers with white shirt as she heads for lunch date with Jay Z

When it comes to making an unforgettable fashion statement, Beyoncé is the person to do it. Whether it’d be the red carpet or a random street outing, the superstar has always managed to make a statement. She is the ultimate fashion diva.
On Friday, she posted her look from her very recent New York outing with husband Jay-Z. She was reportedly on a date with the rapper. In this outing, the ‘Single ladies’ singer wore a Christopher John Rogers floral yellow wide-legged trousers. She paired it up with a white shirt, tying the knot at the center.
On the work front, Beyoncé has last seen in the ‘Black Is King’ visual album.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
Also Read: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get hitched in private ceremony, check out their wedding pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply