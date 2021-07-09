Beyoncé pairs Christopher John Rogers floral yellow wide-legged trousers with white shirt as she heads for lunch date with Jay Z

When it comes to making an unforgettable fashion statement, Beyoncé is the person to do it. Whether it’d be the red carpet or a random street outing, the superstar has always managed to make a statement. She is the ultimate fashion diva.

On Friday, she posted her look from her very recent New York outing with husband Jay-Z. She was reportedly on a date with the rapper. In this outing, the ‘Single ladies’ singer wore a Christopher John Rogers floral yellow wide-legged trousers. She paired it up with a white shirt, tying the knot at the center.

She flawlessly rocked her afro hairstyle. She accessorized it with a white teflar bag and big earrings. She completed this outfit with beige-colored platform heels.

On the work front, Beyoncé has last seen in the ‘Black Is King’ visual album.

