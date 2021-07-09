Here’s how Farhan Akhtar transformed into Toofaan’s Aziz Ali; watch

Makers of the film have released a special behind-the-scenes video that gives us fans a sneak peek into what actually went into making this power-packed film. In the video, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says, "Boxing is a very unique sport. It’s not a sport for everyone." And we totally agree! If there was anyone who would do justice to a role like Ajju Bhai aka Aziz Ali, it is none other than Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan says in the video, “We didn’t train for a film, we trained to be a boxer!” The actor, not only learnt how to land a perfect punch, but also took some brutal hits in the process without any stunt doubles. Completely dedicating himself from ground zero in boxing, the producer cum ace actor transformed himself in a way that is just unbelievable and his preparation – unmissable!

Watch Farhan Akhtar implement his intense physical training here:

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Farhan Akhtar, the sports drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is all set to premiere worldwide on 16 July, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.

