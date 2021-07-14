Super 30 meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan celebrates 2 years of Super 30 with a priceless throwback video

In his recent, finest performance, Hrithik Roshan treated us to a side of him that we'd never seen before. His performance in the film, Super 30 was appreciated by audiences and critics alike. On the film's second anniversary today, the actor has treated fans with a lovely throwback.

Singing a song from his previous film Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan in this video is seen in his Super 30 look. What's interesting is that he gave the good old song his character, Anand Kumar's touch.

Hrithik did not just get into the skin but the soul of his character. The film saw the actor essaying the role of a Bihari teacher perfectly well. His phenomenal transformation and the perfect Bihari dialect was lauded by his fans and audiences.

On the cards next for Hrithik Roshan is 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ:MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake to release on September 30, 2022

