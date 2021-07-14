Ileana D’Cruz gives major vacation goals in yellow bikini

Bollywood stunner Ileana D’cruz is enjoying her gala time on the beaches and giving us major vacation. Showing off her tan, she posted an Instagram story in all yellow bikini.

In the pictures, we can see her in a skimpy yellow bikini set. She was donning a triangle bikini bralette. She kept her look with natural with no makeup and hair tied in a braid.

On the work front, Ileana D’cruz was last seen in The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She will also star opposite Randeep Hooda in Unfair & Lovely.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Also Read: Alaya F weaves magic in multi-leaf hand embroidered yellow mini dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results