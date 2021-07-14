Alaya F is an absolute stunner in an all-white feathery outfit

Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawani Jaaneman, is keeping strong with her Instagram game. The actress is busy with her photoshoots and seen donning some top-notch looks.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared images of herself, in an All white feathery outfit. In the caption, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya's overall makeup is kept to the minimal, with dramatic eyeliner to accentuate the look. Her tresses are left loose, exuding an exotic vibe.

On the work front, Alaya F recently grabbed a role in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi remake of the film, U Turn.

ALSO READ: Alaya F to headline Ekta Kapoor’s next U-Turn, a remake of the 2016 Kannada thriller

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results