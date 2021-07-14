Aditya Roy Kapur sets up a recording studio at his home to pursue his love for music

The last couple of Instagram stories of Aditya Roy Kapur had left fans wondering in excitement about what's coming up next! Counted amongst one of the most desirable men in the Industry, the handsome actor had shared some intriguing posts on his social media handle a few days ago.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a picture of a make-shift recording studio and guitar. Much to everyone's excitement, now coming in is the news that the versatile actor is gearing up for his first musical venture.

A source revealed, "Aditya has always been passionate about making music. The lockdown provided him with the perfect opportunity to pursue his love for it. Aditya has built a recording studio at his place to put together something special for his fans. They are going to love it."

Further, according to the source, Aditya will soon be making an announcement regarding the same. And, we sure can't wait for it!

Apart from that, Aditya is gearing up for his highly-anticipated action film OM. Helmed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan, and Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit the screens this year.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur to headline Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results