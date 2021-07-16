Shefali Shah presents the first look of her directorial, Happy Birthday Mummyji

The gifted actress, Shefali Shah is all set to enchant us with her second directorial, 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'. The short film is also written by Shefali, and produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd., and presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

Shefali is all set to show us her dynamic talent with Happy Birthday Mummyji, a tale that encompasses the myriad lives of women going through similar situations. The film is shot in Mumbai, helmed by Shefali. It his Shefali's first directorial. An established actress over decades now, Shefali has yet again shown us her acting prowess in her latest outings like Ajeeb Dastaans. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

Speaking about the short, Shefali says, "It’s a story of a us, of everyone who is recognised by their relationships, family, home… A choice we happily make. But at some point or the other, we all have felt the strong need to let go of all responsibilities. The COVID-led lockdown rubbed into our faces the strong sense of isolation, but what if there was a different take on it."

The story of Happy Birthday Mummyji is an emotional journey of a woman, which every other woman infact anyone will relate to.

