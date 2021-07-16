Esha Gupta flaunts her curves in bralette and bikini bottoms

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, is currently enjoying her own gala time. The actress posted a new picture on her social media account and sets the temperature soaring.

In the pictures, she sported a green sports bralette which she adorned with a black V shaped thong topping up her look with a white shirt which she left it open. She accessorised her look with golden hoops and a chain. Clicking up a mirror selfie she added pair of sunnies with her whole look. She captioned the post, “SPF.”

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher.

