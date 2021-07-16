Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver feature in slice-of-life trailer of Amazon Prime Video series Modern Love season 2

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer today for the highly anticipated second season of Amazon Original anthology series Modern Love. In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality.

The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals, and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.

The second season of Modern Love features a star-studded cast of actors including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

Showrunner John Carney serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based upon a personal essay that he penned for the column. The season was filmed in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

All episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, August 13.

