Rubina Dilaik has her Cinderella moment in ice blue strapless corset gown

Television actress Rubina Dilaik won all hearts with her stint on Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss. She went on to win the show and since then has been in the headlines and for her cutesy relationship with husband Abhinav Shukla and her return to Shakti series. Rubina is winning over the Internet, one photo at a time.

She recently posted a few photos on Instagram looking like she stepped right out of a fairytale. She was seen dressed in a gorgeous ice blue gown. She had her Cinderella moment in this heavy tulle number with a corset front and sheer midriff barring details.

The gown featured off-the shoulder sleeves and tiny cinch at the waist pulling the entire look together. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy with her hair in a high pony tail. She was styled by Aashna Makhijani and she wore a custom piece from Vonin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently starring in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Also Read: Nora Fatehi is a complete smoke-storm in faux leather OTT mini dress worth Rs. 24,041

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results