Ayushmann Khurrana pays homage to Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri – “An impeccable performer, a consummate artiste, a legend”

Ayushmann Khurrana has paid tribute to his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri, who passed away on July 16 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 75-years-old at the time. Khurrana paid tribute to the late actor by posting an old video of her reading Faiz's poem ‘Mujhse Pahli Si Mohabbat’.

Khurrana also posted two stills from Badhaai Ho, writing on how Sikri was just like her character in the film. He also asked his supporters to hear the late actor perform a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The actor stated, “In every film, we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree. You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart.”

Sharing his last memory of Sikri, the actor added, “I remember when she was boarding an auto-rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said “ma’am you are the real star of our film” and she replied, “wish I get more work.” Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That’s my last memory of her. I would request you to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s nazm “Mujh-se pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang.” Aapko unse aur mohabbat ho jaayegi. An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You’ll be missed Surekha ma’am. Thank you for the beautiful memories. #RIPSurekhaSikri”.

Surekha Sikri won National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Badhaai Ho.

