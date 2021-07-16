Nidhi Agerwal calls out people sharing unflattering pictures of her; says let the cheap thrills not be so cheap

Nidhi Agerwal took to her Instagram stories to call out the people who keep sharing her unflattering pictures on social media. The actress said that people with a conscience will not share such pictures and asked them not to be so cheap.

Actor Nidhi Agerwal who was lasy seen in Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi recently took to her social media handle to share her thoughts on people sharing her unflattering pictures on social media platforms. The actress was referring to old pictures of her in bikini. “Very often I see this picture of me being circulated that really has no need to be circulated. Anybody with a conscience would not post and share such pictures. It's unwanted and unnecessary. Let the cheap thrills not be so cheap. Love Nidhhi Agerwal (sic).," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Nidhi has a Telugu and Tamil film in the pipeline. In Telugu, she will be seen in Hero and Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In Tamil, she will be seen playing the lead role in director Magizh Thiurmeni's upcoming film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results