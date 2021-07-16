Actor Arjun Kapoor teases birthday girl Katrina Kaif by uploading a funny video on Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is a close friend of the actress Katrina Kaif wished her in a quirky way by uploading funny images of him jumping beside her still image. The actor has not left any chance to pull his good friend's legs or embarrass her on her 38th birthday. Arjun posted the video clip on his Instagram page and captioned it, "@Katrina Kaif – today is a good day to let everyone know who's the new face of @KayByKatrina, right? Also, happy birthday."

The 36-year-old actor is known to be very humorous and this funny wish for Katrina comes as a no-big surprise. Showcasing his angles Arjun is asking his friend to make him the part of her makeup brand KayByKatrina. The actress is sure to be in splits after seeing the special video from Arjun Kapoor. Arjun squeezed himself beside Katrina's image from one of her Kay By Katrina occurrences. He can be seen wearing 'thug life' glasses with ‘Kala Chasma’ song in the background.

The duo are often seen arguing, irritating, and trolling each other as that is what friends are supposed to be. Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey opposite him. While birthday gal Katrina Kaif has Phone Booth and Tiger Zinda Hai part 3 in her pipeline.

