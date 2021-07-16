Thalapathy Vijay re-appeals Madras High Court’s statement after being fined Rs. 1 lakh for importing swanky car

The Madras High Court fined Thalapathy Vijay Rs. 1 lakh on Tuesday for importing a luxurious car. It sparked outrage amongst Kollywood and fans after the statement given by the court. According to the most recent reports, Thalapathy Vijay has chosen to file a re-appeal in order to refute the HC Judge's words.
Vijay's lawyer, Kumaresan, verified this in a statement to the media. He said that they are coming to the counter not to dodge fines or tax exemption, but because the HC judge made some disrespectful words.
On the work front, Vijay is currently shooting for Beast, which is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, and the film is produced by Sun Pictures.
