Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sets the temperature soaring in halter neck midriff baring top and trousers

Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been making headlines for her photoshoots. She continues to post scintillating pictures and it seems like she is ready to take over glam world.

Recently, Palak Tiwari posted some mesmerizing pictures on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, she wore a halter neck midriff baring black top. She wore black trousers that matched the top.

She kept her hair loose and wore minimal makeup. The best part about her picture was the pose that perfectly set the mood of these pictures.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari is currently busy with her upcoming movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Also Read: Neena Gupta twirls in one-shoulder dress, watch video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results