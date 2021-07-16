The New “Orange County Housewife” Is More Than A Doctor

The Real housewives of Orange County just started filming next season and they’ve added a tantalizing new cast member. She’s Jennifer Armstrong, an Orange County MD who specializes in skin care and anti-aging treatments, of course. But she’s more than your typical educated, successful woman- she got through school the easy way – with someone else paying for it! Back in 2014 she was sued by her disgruntled billionaire former fiancé who claims he paid her way through medical school while showering her with money, a Range Rover, jewelry etc, and after graduation she cheated on him and dumped him. By that time she was pregnant with twins that she claimed were HIS, but it turned out they weren’t! They eventually settled the lawsuit, but Bravo hopes to find the billionaire and get him to appear on the show.

Photo from Jennifer Armstrong MD website

