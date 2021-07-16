Paris Jackson’s Dream Comes True

Born beautiful, Paris Jackson, 23, has been exploring career options -and dabbled in modeling, singing, and acting. She’s done well, but hasn’t really clicked big-time with any of them. Until now. Ryan Murphy has taken her under his wing and given her a role in the first two episodes of American Horror Stories this (tenth) season. Paris says she was hooked on the series as a teen, watched every year, and fantasized about seeing her name on the credits someday. She is thrilled. Coincidentally or not, her character in the series, Maya, has a girlfriend, and Paris says she’s “had more girlfriends than boyfriends” in her own life…

PHOTO: Instagram- Paris in Bulgari ad

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results