Netflix’s Masaba Masaba team begins the shooting for season 2

Netflix Original series Masaba Masaba was all things – glamorous: fashion, fun, and a whirlwind of emotions (and not-so-glamorous). With its heartwarming tale, performances, and candidness, the show Masaba Masaba, which follows the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, won the hearts of spectators. Vineyard Films is bringing Masaba Gupta and her gang back to start shooting season 2 on July 15th, and we can't wait to see what's in store for you.
Season 1 sparked a lot of buzz among fans and the industry, and Netflix recently announced season 2, leaving fans ecstatic and screaming for more! Masaba Masaba is almost ready to start shooting and will be returning soon to make everyone laugh, cry, and empathize.
