Filmmaker Priyadarshan reveals a similarity between Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal

Ace Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently made his comeback in Bollywood after 8 years. The veteran filmmaker has given audiences various modern-day comedies including Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khatta Meetha among others. This time, the director came up with the sequence of his superhit 2003 cult comedy Hungama.
The filmmaker is also the man behind cementing the careers of Akshay Kumar and South Superstar Mohanlal. In the past, he had done some most successful collaborations with both of them. While he had worked with Akshay in superhit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan among others. He had also done several superhit films with Mohanlal like Vandanam, Minnaram and Killukam among others.
