Mansi Srivastava to make an entry in Kundali Bhagya

Since its very first episode, Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kundali Bhagya has been an audience favourite. Its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) have kept the viewers at the edge of their seats over the past few years. In fact, #PreeRan, as they are fondly called, has managed to capture everyone's hearts with their adorable chemistry and heart-warming love story. Even the other characters of the show, be it Srishti, Sameer or even Prithvi have managed to keep viewers thoroughly entertained with their performance. Having received an immense amount of love and admiration from the audience in the last 4 years, Kundali Bhagya has now taken a 3-month leap wherein Karan and Preeta are set to embark on a new journey that will give them the much-awaited ‘good news’. Another surprise awaits the audience with the entry of Sonakshi, Karan Luthra’s college friend.
Essayed by television actress Mansi Srivastava, Sonakshi is all set to spruce up the drama with her entry and bring a new twist to the storyline.
Well, we definitely can’t wait to see what new twist is Sonakshi going to bring in Karan and Preeta’s lives.
