Vicky Kaushal celebrates 6 glorious years of Masaan

Actor Vicky Kaushal made his debut 6 years ago with the 2015 Neeraj Ghaywan's film Masaan. The actor received an overwhelming response and also got critical acclamation for his performance in the film. The film was released on 24 July 2015 in India after being screened at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. The film was a huge success and also bagged two awards under its category.

The film also opened the gateway to Bollywood for Vicky and since then he has appeared in several remarkable projects including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sanju. As the film completes 6 glorious years today, the actor took to his Instagram and celebrated the success of the film.

Vicky shared a couple of posts in which he beamed with joy. In one post, he shared a video of himself lip-syncing to his film's song "Tu Kisi Rail Si', while riding in the car. He wore a linen white shirt along with the same colour cap. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote a heartfelt note thanking his fans and everyone who has been a part of his journey. The actor wrote, "From me to you, for all the love you have given… far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi."

He also shared another post, in which he uploaded a couple of throwback pictures from the sets of Massan. In one picture, he was dressed up in his character and posed in front of the river. While in other, he posed with the team of the film including Neeraj Ghaywan, Richa Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Varun Grover and Nitin Baid. Sharing the pictures, he simply captioned it as "4th July 2015. #forevergrateful"

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Massan's storyline is set in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The directorial debut film is an Indo-French co-production produced by Drishyam Films, Macassar Productions, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema and Pathé Productions.

