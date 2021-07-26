Deepika Padukone shares a mesmerizing monochrome picture on Instagram; and Ranveer Singh can’t keep calm

Actress Deepika Padukone shared a lovely picture of hers standing behind the curtain in a monochrome format on her Instagram page. The Bollywood diva always grabs eyeballs with her fashion and style statements. Her pictures became viral overnight for their beauty and sex appeal. Recently the actress shared one of her pretty pictures where she is looking simple yet pleasing while posing with her left profile at the camera.

Actor and husband Ranveer Singh who never leaves a chance to praise his ladylove with comments was the first one to notice her post and called his wife 'gorg'. Deepika had posted her picture with a caption of a half-moon emoji.

Back on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project-K opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside Ranveer; Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

