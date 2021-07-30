Yami Gautam thanks Karanvir Sharma after A Thursday wrap – ” It was really nice experience working with you”

Karanvir Sharma, who recently made headlines with his memorable show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, is all set to star in the crime thriller A Thursday. With the wrap-up of its shoot schedule, the film stars Yami Gautam who will be playing a role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages, while Karanvir Sharma will be seen playing the role of Yami’s fiancé and a lawyer in the film.

Yami praised Karanvir by tweeting, “Thank you for being part of the team! It was really nice experience working with you, Karan.” Karanvir responded, “Pleasure is all mine. Really enjoyed working with you and Team #AThursday.”

The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia.A Thursday is being directed by Behzad Khambata and is slated to release next year.

