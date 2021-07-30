Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar praised Mary Kom as a “champion”

Mary Kom, an Indian boxer, was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after a close 2-3 loss to Colombian Ingrit Valencia. Priyanka Chopra, Randeep Hooda, Ishaan Khatter, and Farhan Akhtar, among others, praised the boxer on social media, calling her a "champion" and an "inspiration."

Because the Olympics have a 40-year-old age limit, Kom's match on Thursday was her final appearance at the events.

Priyanka Chopra, who played Mary Kom in her biopic, described the boxer as a "legend." She wrote on Twitter, “This is what the ultimate champion looks like…Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time ???????? #Legend.”

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, tweeted, “Well fought @MangteC.. #boxing You’re a champion in more ways than a medal can attest to. #respect ”

Mary Kom’s defeat left Randeep Hooda heartbroken as he shared, “What a fight Mary Kom !!! Could have gone either way .. thanks for the entertainment champ ???????? heartbroken ???? #Boxing #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #MaryKom.”

