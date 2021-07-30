Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 13 years, producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the whole team mark the occasion with a cake cutting ceremony

The most entertaining and longest-running show on Indian Television Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successfully completed 13 years. The series is loved by people of all age groups and the characters have been immensely popular. The actors have been receiving a lot of love for the past 13 years and their fanbase has only increased with time. The show was aired on 28th July 2008 and it entered its 14th year on 28th July 2021 this year. The cast and crew got together to celebrate the 13 years completion on the sets of their show.

The whole team marked this happy occasion by cutting a beautiful cake with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah logo and Enters its 14th Glorious Year written on it. Actors Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Rakesh Bedi and producer Asit Kumarr Modi were seen cutting the cake with the team cheering for them. Director Malav Rajda shared the news with his fans and uploaded the pictures of their celebration time. He captioned it, “I used to hate studying history in school but now proud to be a part of history….few more pics from the historic day”.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi also uploaded their celebration video on the official twitter page of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and captioned it, “ We really hope you enjoyed joining us in celebrating our 13th anniversary on #HasoHasaoDivas and Thank You So Much for all the wishes and your unconditional love & support. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #TMKOC”.

We really hope you enjoyed joining us in celebrating our 13th anniversary on #HasoHasaoDivas and Thank You So Much for all the wishes and your unconditional love & support.#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/6YVEDE5IAY

The fans of this popular show also expressed their happiness on 13 years completion by calling it the best Indian comedy series ever, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah is not just a show it's an emotion, TMKOC is gold, Haso Hasao Diwas, and Thank you for making my childhood awesome.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tells the story of people living in Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society who consider themselves a family instead of neighbours. The characters face various hardships, celebrate small happiness and enjoy their time together. They all remain united and stand for each other in times of crisis and also celebrate every festival together.

