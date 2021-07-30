Anushka Sen goes down memory lane, shares pictures from Lihaaf: The Quilt shoot when she was 15-years-old

Television actress Anushka Sen, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has gone down the memory lane. Recently, she posted some beautiful throwback pictures from her 2017 released movie Lihaaf: The Quilt.

In these pictures, the 18-year-old actress donned simple traditional looks. In the first look, she wore a printed kurta and plain green dupatta and trousers. In the other look, she wore blue and pink ethnic wear that had intricate embroidery on it. She wrapped the dupatta around her head and looked authentic in it.

She captioned this post saying “Lihaaf was shot in 2017! I was 15 years old! This film has done incredibly great around the globe in different film festivals! Now it’s gonna be in India! Do watch it. On @Vootselect, Lihaaf directed by @rahatkazmi✨”.

On the work front, Anuska Sen is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The show premiered on 17th July 2021.

