Bigg Boss OTT: Let’s have a sneak-peek into Karan Johar hosted reality show

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere from 8 August 2021 on Voot Select. The show will be a series of 6 weeks and a prelude to Bigg Boss 15. The digital version of the show show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. It will have various influencers, celebrities and commoners who will be locked inside the house. The ones who will win the show will enter as main contestants in the main Bigg Boss 15.

Now, as the show is about to begin in a week, a look from the house has been going viral on the internet. In the picture, we can see a huge dining table above which there is a luminous orange light. The dining table beautifully illuminates the entire area as orange which adds aesthetic value to the entire space. The dining table currently has seven chairs from which it might be figured out that the number of contestants being signed. Just like for the past 2 years, the set for this season will be in DadaSaheb Phalke Film City in Mumbai. There is also a sitting area nearby along with a mini cupboard, in antique finish balancing the overall look. While in one corner, there is a huge black glossy sofa with a small tea table.

The OTT and 15th season will be a mix of digital influencers, commoners and celebrities. Popular names which have been popping up in the news are Arjun Bijlani, Tony Kakkar, Riddhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, and Harshad Chopda.

