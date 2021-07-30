Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is a smokestorm in off-shoulder yellow thigh-high slit dress Chutzpah promotions on Indian Idol

The Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is wowing the audience. She is busy with the promotions of Chutzpah series and recently went to the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

Recently, the 29-year-old actress posed some beautiful pictures on her Instagram. In these pictures, she wore a yellow colored one-piece off-shoulder dress. The ruched off-shoulder dress with thigh-high slit added a lot of oomph to the look.

She paired it with diamond earrings, rings, and a diamond bracelet. She added yellow stilettoes and topped the lookup with minimal makeup and fresh curls.

On the work front, Elnaaz Norouzi is currently busy with the promotions of her newly released web series Chutzpah. The series premiered on 23July on the SonyLIV.

