Dua Lipa sizzles in black bikini as she dives into water with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Grammy-winning popstar Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid are going strong. The couple is currently on vacation and was seen soaking in the sun on a yacht. Dua Lipa posted a few pictures from the vacation on July 30 and she had a blast.

Dua Lipa posted some mesmerizing pictures and videos with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. In one of the pictures, she wore a mini floral printed black dress with a deep neckline. The neckline perfectly flaunted her bikini bra. She wore hoop earrings and left her hair loose and paired it with black sunglasses. She flaunted her flawless skin in one of the pictures too.

She also posted a video in which she wore a black bikini and dived into the water with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid from their yacht.

On the work front, Pop Smoke’s team released his new song ‘Demeanor’ posthumously which features Dua Lipa on July 29, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Also Read: Dua Lipa makes a strong case for neon orange pantsuit paired with floss string bikini top

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results