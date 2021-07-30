Malaika Arora gives lesson on how to make street style look super chic outfit

Bollywood stunner Malaika Arora is all set to be back judging the much talked about show Supermodel of the year 2 and for the same she is busy shooting and promoting. On Friday, the actress was seen at the airport donning off a classy street style look.

In the pictures, we can see her donning distressed mom jeans which she adorned with white bra top and topped with orange blazer. The actress went all chic with her look as she accessorised her look with white sneakers and a neck chain.

To complete her makeup, she went all subtle with her makeup and hair tied in a bun. She looked absolutely sassy in this look. Here to take style cues on how to slay your airport look.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen judging Supermodel of the Year 2.

