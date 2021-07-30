Vicky Kaushal stuns the cover story in blue coloured blazer set for Mans’ World India

Vicky Kaushal never fails to impress us with his style statements. The actor recently celebrated his 6 years in the industry with a musical video. Known for his charming looks and personality the actor was featured as a cover star for mans-world India magazine for the month august. The actor looked handsome as always donning of various looks and pieces.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)
On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Sam and Ashwatthama.
Also Read: Myntra brings Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan & Kiara Advani together in a single frame
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply