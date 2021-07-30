Vicky Kaushal stuns the cover story in blue coloured blazer set for Mans’ World India

Vicky Kaushal never fails to impress us with his style statements. The actor recently celebrated his 6 years in the industry with a musical video. Known for his charming looks and personality the actor was featured as a cover star for mans-world India magazine for the month august. The actor looked handsome as always donning of various looks and pieces.

In the pictures, we can see him donning some very stunning pieces. He wore a blue 3 piece blazer set. The blue blazer set featured a buttoned pocket design. He adorned the blazer with blue- white lining shirt and matching blue pants.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Sam and Ashwatthama.

