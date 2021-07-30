Jamie Lee Curtis: Intersex Runs In The Family?

When we heard Jamie Lee Curtis’s announcement that her youngest child is transgender, we couldn’t help but be reminded of that rumor about Jamie herself. Jamie was the child of two major movie stars – Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. It was a generally accepted rumor in Hollywood that Jamie herself was born intersex (with features of both sexes) and she had surgery after birth to become a female. Through the years the rumor has persisted for two reasons: Jamie has NEVER denied the rumor or addressed the issue at all, AND she didn’t give birth to her two children – she adopted both of them. Considering the situation, Jamie just might decide to finally talk about her own set of circumstances – or maybe not.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results