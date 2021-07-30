Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on her debut novel: “In Mapping Love, the places I have visited and researched played an important role in shaping the story”

After treating the audiences with critically acclaimed movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, etc., multi-faceted filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to put pen to paper with her debut novel "Mapping Love."

Ashwiny took almost 3 years to finish the book, with the lockdown to expedite the process. While writing, the director traveled extensively across numerous places to gather inspiration and thoughts for the novel.

Speaking about the same, Ashwiny reveals, "Travel is a very important part of my being. Visiting new places, understanding the culture, the ethnography of a place, and people give me a lot of ideas and inspire me to adapt them in the movies I make or even in the stories I write. In "Mapping Love", the places I have visited and researched played an important role in shaping the story. Whether it's my love for the jungles or the mountains or the spiritual calling that attracts each one of us to spend time in the unknown places that becomes your own after a while. The rooted connection of place and time creates stories that deepen the story and the characters with your vivid imagination."

She further adds, "I carry my book wherever I go and write notes which come back with me home and most of the time the notes gets translated with my fiction and characters and the place they belong to are born with these notes. Travel opens your mind to various possibilities in my case it opened my imagination as a storyteller. Sometimes as a learner sometimes as a seeker."

The book which is all set to hit the bookstores on 1st August has already garnered a lot of positive reviews and has created a lot of hype in the public.

Apart from debuting in the literary world, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is also all set to debut in the OTT world with the web series Faadu on Sony Liv and docu-drama Breakpoint on Zee5. She is also currently working on the life story of Mr. Narayana Murthy and Mrs. Sudha Murthy, which she considers her most cherished project.

