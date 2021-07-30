IOC promises to improve isolation conditions after Dutch standoff

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it is working to improve the conditions for athletes from overseas who are in coronavirus quarantine.

The move comes after Dutch taekwondo athlete Reshmie Oogink described her isolation conditions as "Olympic jail".

Dutch athletes said they went on strike over a lack of fresh air in their rooms, and took part in a protest in the lobby, earning a concession from officials of 15 minutes a day at an open window.

The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) called the strict quarantine conditions "unacceptable".

The IOC said at a news conference that it is in discussions with the NOC*NSF on improving the quarantine conditions.

IOC medical director Richard Budgett expressed his understanding for the situation but stressed the importance of isolating infected athletes.

In line with the Olympic Playbooks, Tokyo 2020 athletes are tested daily while in Japan and if they test positive they must isolate or be Hospitalized.