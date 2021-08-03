Sonakshi Sinha keeps it comfy for Bhuj: The Pride Of India promotions in a navy blue striped pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha has been creating buzz on social media. She has been posting her upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India promotional looks on her Instagram handle and her fans are all here for it.
She posted a brand new look giving us the ultimate boss lady vibes. In this look, she wore a navy blue coloured pantsuit that had a light blue colored strip all over it. It also consisted of a matching belt which she tied around her blazer. This outfit was from Two Point Two studio.
She straightened out her hair and wore a classic sleek eyeliner with pink nude lipstick. She wore diamond rings from Karishma Joolry and gave us some amazing poses.
