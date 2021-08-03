Not Shahid Kapoor but Akshay Kumar to now step into Suriya’s shoes for Soorarai Pottru

Last year, Suriya stunned audiences with Soorarai Pottru, a film loosely inspired from the life of Air Deccan G R Gopinath. While the inspirational biography traces the lesser known story of the ace businessman, the film opened to a thunderous response from the audience when it released digitally. Even before the film hit the marquee, there have been talks about a possible Hindi adaptation of the same.
Now, we can confirm that the Hindi remake is indeed happening. The makers have decided to produce the Hindi version as well. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "It's a pan India film and the story needs to be witnessed by everyone. Because the makers (actor Suriya and Guneet Monga) have the rights to the biopic, they have now planned to go big with Akshay Kumar on board. Yes, they narrated the story to Akshay again and he loved it. He has already given his verbal nod to the project and the team is waiting to lock in on the dates and other modalities."
