Karan Deol beats Bobby Deol in the ‘Race’ of teaming up with Abhay Deol

The Deol's are one of the most loved film families. Filmgoers love to see them on the screen. Recently Bobby Deol expressed his desire to work with his cousin Abhay Deol through an Instagram post. However, it seems that the youngest of Deol won the 'Race' as Karan Deol will work with his chachu Abhay and he acknowledged it with a picture.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)
Currently, Karan is shooting for his next film in Delhi.
ALSO READ: Bobby Deol shares a picture with cousin Abhay Deol in which the duo look similar and expressed desire to do a film with him
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply