Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Vacationing in Belgrade; Check out pics

Wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, who is a film producer and interior designer, is currently in Serbia. Suhana Khan, their daughter, joins her in exploring Belgrade with her mother.

Gauri shared images of herself and Suhana from the Church of Saint Sava on Instagram on Thursday. Gauri was dressed in a white blouse, green shorts, and a green jacket, all of which she paired with white sneakers. Suhana wore a pink crop top with a matching skirt as a co-ord combination. Both of them had their photos taken at the same location.

Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, "Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations." Suhana left heart emojis on the post.

Built in 1935, the Church of Saint Sava is a Serbian Orthodox church. It's named for Saint Sava, the Serbian Orthodox Church's founder.

