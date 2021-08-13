Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to release on January 26, 2023

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is busy with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan, he is set to reunite with War actor Hrithik Roshan along with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. It is been touted as India’s first aerial action franchise.
Now, the makers have announced that instead of September 2022, the project will release during Republic Day 2023 weekend. The date is finalized and it is set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2023.
On #RepublicDay 2023, get ready to experience India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter starring @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone@AndhareAjit #SiddharthAnand @itsMamtaA @MarflixP @ramonchibb @ankupande
— Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) August 13, 2021
Siddharth Anand, who is also making his debut as a producer under his production company Marflix, earlier shared, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit Andhare (COO, Viacom18 Studios) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave spectacle and the big screen experience.”
Fighter is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.
