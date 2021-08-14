Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others make a statement with these 5 must have bags

Bags are a woman’s wardrobe essential. We don’t know what it is about bags but most women are obsessed with them. There’s no better accessory than a handbag, you want to carry your house around, save yourself from a risqué encounter, accessorise- bags have got your back.
Here are 5 bag styles you have must have in your wardrobe-
1) Tote Bag-
A Tote Bag is a must. Travelling, Picnic Day, day out with friends, a tote will never disappoint. You can carry all you need, still look fashionable. Pick a basic colour or go crazy with bright tones- whatever you like: Tote Bags can never go out of fashion.
2) Crossbody Bag
This is the perfect on-the-go bag. You can practically fit in what you need in a mini bag- be it your phone, your lip gloss, your hair ties, some gum, whatever you need- it’s handy, extremely stylish. You can keep playing with prints as new trends kick in- be it batches, animal print, neons, pop colours or your forever go to- solid basics.
3) Clutch
You want to be fanc? A clutch is all things fancy. Be it gold, sequin, metallic, box type, whatever you want. It’s all covered. Desi looks or Walk out of the way runway glam- a clutch is small and can fit in your basic essentials and you’re good to go. Add a good clutch that can go with desi looks or your little black dress- you’re ready to rock.
4) Bum Bag
Want to go have some fun, be fuss free but still have all your go to things handy- a bum bag is your best friend. It’s practically as big to carry almost anything, it’s secure around your waist and you’re off.
5) Mini Bags
