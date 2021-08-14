Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others make a statement with these 5 must have bags

Bags are a woman’s wardrobe essential. We don’t know what it is about bags but most women are obsessed with them. There’s no better accessory than a handbag, you want to carry your house around, save yourself from a risqué encounter, accessorise- bags have got your back.

Here are 5 bag styles you have must have in your wardrobe-

1) Tote Bag-

A Tote Bag is a must. Travelling, Picnic Day, day out with friends, a tote will never disappoint. You can carry all you need, still look fashionable. Pick a basic colour or go crazy with bright tones- whatever you like: Tote Bags can never go out of fashion.

2) Crossbody Bag

This is the perfect on-the-go bag. You can practically fit in what you need in a mini bag- be it your phone, your lip gloss, your hair ties, some gum, whatever you need- it’s handy, extremely stylish. You can keep playing with prints as new trends kick in- be it batches, animal print, neons, pop colours or your forever go to- solid basics.

3) Clutch

You want to be fanc? A clutch is all things fancy. Be it gold, sequin, metallic, box type, whatever you want. It’s all covered. Desi looks or Walk out of the way runway glam- a clutch is small and can fit in your basic essentials and you’re good to go. Add a good clutch that can go with desi looks or your little black dress- you’re ready to rock.

4) Bum Bag

Want to go have some fun, be fuss free but still have all your go to things handy- a bum bag is your best friend. It’s practically as big to carry almost anything, it’s secure around your waist and you’re off.

5) Mini Bags

Mini bags are quite impractical but they are here to stay. They can fit absolutely nothing except all the people’s critical opinions in a bag but fashion makes you do crazy things. Get your hands on the mini bags with pop colours and funky prints- pair them with anything and it’s all in style.

