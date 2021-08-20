Shilpa Shetty bursts into tears on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4, co-judges and participants soothe her

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has resumed the shoot of Kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 from this weekend. The actress was seen coming out of her vanity van all ready for the shoot in a blue-red floral saree. She also awkwardly smiled and waved at the media personnel who were waiting to click her outside her vanity van.
The diva was welcomed with a lovely gesture by the whole team of Super Dancer including the co-judges and the participants. Experiencing such warm vibes the actress was overwhelmed and burst into tears. The judges and the participants pacified Shilpa Shetty who was inconsolable.
Also Read: Shilpa Shetty says she feels ‘cleansed’ after returning to the sets of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 performance
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply