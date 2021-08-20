Shilpa Shetty bursts into tears on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4, co-judges and participants soothe her

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has resumed the shoot of Kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 from this weekend. The actress was seen coming out of her vanity van all ready for the shoot in a blue-red floral saree. She also awkwardly smiled and waved at the media personnel who were waiting to click her outside her vanity van.

The diva was welcomed with a lovely gesture by the whole team of Super Dancer including the co-judges and the participants. Experiencing such warm vibes the actress was overwhelmed and burst into tears. The judges and the participants pacified Shilpa Shetty who was inconsolable.

The actress had stopped shooting for Super Dancer 4 after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn racket. She completely isolated herself with kids at home and avoided making any public appearances. During her absence, her position was temporarily filled by guest judges like Karisma Kapoor, Moushumi Chatterjee, Sonali Bendre, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Dsouza.

